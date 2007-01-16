Sony Ericsson may buy Intel plant in Israel

Rumour has it Intel Corp. is in talk with Sony Ericsson Mobile Communications over a Flash Memory production unit in Israel.

Intel will announce within a few days the sale of its flash memory plant in Kiryat Gat, and the closing of its plant in Jerusalem, Israel. Sony Ericsson Mobile Communications is reportedly involved in the deal for the unit in Kiryat Gat, which employs 3500 people. Sony Ericsson would either buy the full scale production or invest in it together with some other investors. The price tag is about $1.5 billion. Intel would not respond to this rumour, according to Globes.