NXP and TSMC strengthen cooperation

NXP, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC) has announced that they will strengthen their cooperation to include advanced R&D in CMOS process technologies as well as manufacturing partnership.

The strengthened global R&D cooperation will be built upon the existing NXP Research organization at the IMEC facilities in Leuven, Belgium, and TSMC corporate R&D in Hsinchu, Taiwan. It leverages the R&D talent and infrastructures of both companies in the area of IP, design, modeling, materials, and process technologies. NXP has a fruitful cooperation with IMEC, in the field of micro- and nanoelectronics and nanotechnology.



TSMC is also a core member of IMEC. The joint research effort will enable NXP to do proprietary development based on TSMC platform technology. This strengthened cooperation will also allow TSMC to further expand its research activities in Europe.

