TT electronics expects profit for 2006

UK based Industrial Electronics firm TT electronics PLC expects profits for the full year of 2006 to be in line with market forecasts.

TT said it expects a strong electronic components market to continue into 2007. The demand for its Autopad inductive sensors has continued to grow. The acquisition of US based Apsco Holdings Inc is enabling TT's EMS-operations to expand globally and providing its Chinese operation with access to the North American market.

