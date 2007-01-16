Nokia and Compal in major EMS-deal

Taiwan based EMS-provider Compal Communications has been appointed as supplier of mobile handsets for Nokia. This deal will make the Finnish telecom giant Compal's biggest customer, evertiq has learned.

According to YLE, citing a Taiwanese News Source, Compal Communications has recently signed an agreement with Nokia on production of two different CDMA-models. 4 million units will initially be produced. This will make Nokia the biggest customer for Compal Communications.

