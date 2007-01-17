Uppdated! "Employees fear closure of Remploy plants"

A review of Remploy's factory network will result in the closure of both the the Radcliffe factory in Eton Hill Road, and the Bolton site. That is what Bill Hardman, from Lincoln Avenue, Little Lever, a man who has worked for Remploy for the last 27 years think. According to thisislancashire.co.uk he is really concerned about the outcome of the review.

Despite Mr Bill Hardman's fear there are no closure announced from the company.



"There is no information on individual sites and any speculation at the moment is just that. We will continue to run successful businesses and there is a guarantee that whatever the outcome of the review no disabled person would be made compulsory redundant", Remploy's head of comminucations Shiona Williams told evertiq.



The subsidised firm employs a high proportion of disabled people. In total these plants employ more than 120 people.



In August, Anne McGuire, the minister for disabled people, said the company would have to modernise to become "financially sustainable", according to the Bolton News.



evertiq wants to apologize for any missunderstanding or confusion about the former version of this article. evertiq wants to point out that there was only the employees of Remploy that got anxious about the review. Remploy has not announced any lay-offs or closures of plants.