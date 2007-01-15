Finland seek EU funding for Perlos job cuts

Finnish labour minister Tarja Filatov said her ministry would look into whether the about 1,200 Finnish workers to be dismissed by Finnish EMS-provider Perlos were eligible for aid from the European Union's new globalisation fund.

The fund provides up to half a billion euros each year to help reintegrate into the labour market workers made redundant due to changing global trade patterns. EU countries may apply for funding provided if they can demonstrate a link between job losses and significant changes in global trade patterns. The funding can be used for job search assistance, retraining, promoting entrepreneurship and assisting self-employment.