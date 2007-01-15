RichTek & Texim in partnership

RichTek Technology Corp. and Texim Europe B.V. has entered into a strategic partnership in Germany, Denmark and the Benelux countries.

RichTek's product portfolio consists of a range of Analog ICs targeted at power supply management applications.



“We are very excited about the agreement with RichTek", says Arnoud Koens, MD responsible for Supplier Marketing at Texim Europe.



“We see many opportunities for our customers to benefit from the addition of RichTek to our line card", Koens added. “Texim Europe did not have a franchised offering in this product area yet, so we look forward to introduce RichTek's products both at our customer's design engineers and through our product solutions web site."



So far RichTek did not have local sales channels in Europe. Charles Chen, Sales Manager Europe at RichTek, was appointed to develop the European market.