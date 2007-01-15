Goepel electronic's AOI System<br>wins “Best in Test Award"

Goepel electronic has again won the “Best in Test Award", sponsored by the magazine and website Test and Measurement World.

The Company's AOI system OptiCon BasicLine 1M/4M won the category “Automated Optical Inspection". This is a special honour, because numerous companies and their products apply for this prize each year, which makes the Best-in-Test Awards are sought after. The awards will be presented during the APEX trade show in Los Angeles in February, 2007.



“About one year after releasing OptiCon BasicLine NP, this award demonstrates the AOI system's successful market introduction", says Jens Kokott, Senior Manager AOI Systems for GOEPEL electronic. “This is the result of the continued usage of high-quality components such as linear drive system and custom-designed telecentric lens as well as the modular and flexible system concept. Users may start with a low-cost entry variant, and has the opportunity to upgrade the system where production range and component variety demand. Test program compatibility is maintained throughout."



The OptiCon BasicLine 1M/4M was introduced during Productronica trade show in 2005, offering special features such as the modular camera principle.