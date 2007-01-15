"Poland to become Europe`s<br>leading LCD-TV provider"

According to an anonymous market expert, Poland will be the leading producer of LCD TV sets in Europe.

“Without the duty it would be more profitable for Asian companies to produce LCD TVs in Asia and import them to Europe", an anonymous expert from the electronic sector said.



“We want to leave the regulation without any amendments, and we received the support from several countries", Mieczyslaw Nogaj, director of the Trade Policy Department at the Ministry of Economy said.



The EU has adopted a draft regulation which prolongs the duty for another two years. Experts still warn that this is not the end since the International Technology Agreement signed within the framework of WTO by the USA, the EU, Japan and Korea states that all those countries will make efforts to lift duty on ICT products.