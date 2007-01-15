Powerlase opens centre in Korea

UK based Powerlase is opening a service centre in Korea. The move establishes a permanent presence for Powerlase in the region.

The office is located in the city of Daegu and will act as a service centre for Powerlase's Korean customer base, which includes two world wide PDP manufacturers Samsung and LG.



The office will be staffed by a local team, Additionally, the centre will act as a test and collaboration facility to assist customers in the development of tailor made products, and a training facility for Powerlase's customers and engineers.



Powerlase is a supplier of high powered, nanosecond, Q switched, Diode Pumped Solid State lasers to the global Flat Panel Display (FPD) market for ITO direct patterning.

