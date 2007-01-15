PKC shows €24M profit in 2006

Finland baesd EMS-provider the PKC Group's net sales in the financial period 1 January - 31 December 2006 totals about EUR 229 million and operating profit about EUR 24 million.

During the last quarter the higher raw materials costs resulting from increase in the price of copper, the downward trend in selling prices, as well as the expenses resulting from the transfer of production from Canada to Mexico and the start-up of operations at the new factories in Pskov and Suzhou continued to have an impact on profit.



In addition, the Group's profitability suffered in the last quarter due to costs of about EUR 2 million, which resulted from e.g. lay-off costs related to reorganisation of the purchased North American operations, ending of Kostomuksha factory's previous processing authorisations as well as valuation corrections and write-offs related to inventories.



Due to the above mentioned the last quarter's result deviates from the expectations generally prevailing at the market.



This advance information on financial report is based on the estimation on the financial period's preliminary result information, not on the financial report handled by the Board of Directors.



PKC Group Oyj will publish its Financial Statement 2006 Bulletin on 8 Feb 2007 at 8.15 a.m.



The PKC Group offers design and contract manufacturing services for wiring harnesses, cabling and electronics.