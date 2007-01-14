Cicor names new boss for EMS Division

André Bermann has been appointed as the new Head of the EMS Division and as Member of the Group Management for the Swiss company Cicor Technologies.

He replaces Stephan Bürgin, who leaves the company at the end of March 2007 to take up a new challenge. André Bermann graduated from the ETH (Swiss Federal Institute of Technology) as an operations and production engineer.



Having worked for this company in several management functions since 1998, he is now taking over responsibility for the whole EMS Division.



