Samsung invest € 78M in Hungary

Samsung will spend a total of EUR 78.7 million to boost capacity at its Hungarian plant in the next 18 months.

The company has already started to work on its new 18,000-square-metre plant in Jászfényszaru, Hungary.The new factory expects to start up in mid-2007 and begin operating at full speed from 2010. The plant will create another 1,000 jobs, local media reports.

