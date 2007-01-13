Solectron to move US-plant

EMS-provider Solectron Corp. plans to more than doubling its presence in Louisville, Kentucky that already employs 1500 people.

The company plans to move to a recently completed facility that it will lease from a building it has occupied since 2002. Increased business is prompting the move. Solectron will also add as many as 500 more local workers in the next six to 12 months. Constructing company Capstone will build the new Solectron building for $15 million according to a Silicon Valley Business Journal Report..