Infineon names EBV "Distributor of the Year"

Infineon Technologies AG has announced that pan-European semiconductor distribution EBV Elektronik has received the “Infineon European Distributor of the Year Award 2006" for the best demand creation result in Infineon's European distribution network.

"'We honoured EBV Elektronik as Infineon's strongest partner in demand creation with the award of the year 2006. Like in the past years EBV Elektronik, with its experienced sales people, strongly supported us to further increase our market share in all European countries. Due to the long partnership EBV Elektronik and Infineon Technologies maintain today an excellent and deep rooted co-operation enabling superior customer support," said P. Jeutter, Vice President Distribution Sales EMEA of Infineon Technologies.



"We are very proud to be Infineon's Best Performing European Distributor in the area of demand creation," said S. Puljarevic, President of EBV Elektronik. “We have continued leveraging Infineon's excellent product portfolio to address our customer's technological needs. Our strong technical sales force and our FAE team have helped our customers reduce their time to market and improve their performance, which, in turn, led EBV and Infineon to strengthen their position in the European market," Puljarevic concludes.