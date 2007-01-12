Sanmina-SCI contributed to<br>wireless telephony breakthrough

Sanmina-SCI, Hannah Engineering and Rajant have jointly developed a solution for making phone calls from within a mine. The three companies have made successful test calls with the new technology from within a coal mine, 300 meters below the ground surface.

The new telephony technology is based on VoIP technology with a number of portable routers set up throughout the mine. The routers move the calls from the mine to a unit placed outside which would convert the signal to analog and move it over the traditional phone lines.



Hannah Engineering is a consulting engineering firm that specializes in civil and mining applications. Sanmina is building the VoIP phone, called MP1, that would be used with the system. The phones, which are specially made for use within mining operations, also would include homing technology for tracking each miner. Rajant has contributed its BreadCrumb wireless LAN technology with the routers used in the mine and Sanmina's Redi-Comm system is being used to convert digital calls to analog when the calls hit the outside located unit.