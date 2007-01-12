Datacon appoints new sales rep. in India

Austrian based Datacon Technology GmbH which is a provider of advanced packaging equipment for the Semiconductor Industry, has appointed a new sales representative for the market in India.

Datacon's new sales force in India is H. Fillunger & Co Pvt. Ltd., headquartered in Pune, in the vicinity of the major industrial center of Mumbai. H. Fillunger operates offices in Pune, Mumbai, Bangalore and in New Delhi. Besides Datacon, H. Fillunger represents Disco and Kyocera.