Freescale lands two of EDN Hot<br>100 Products of 2006

Two innovative products from Freescale Semiconductor have won recognition in EDN magazine's list of Hot 100 Products of 2006.

Freescale's MC34703 QUICCsupply 3 power management device made the list in the power products category, and EDN chose the MSC8144 digital signal processor (DSP) based on StarCoreâ technology in the processor category.



EDN's staff of technical editors reviewed the industry's 2006 product introductions and selected the Freescale offerings from hundreds of newsworthy items that graced the pages of EDN, whether they appeared in EDN's New Products section, a feature story or an online exclusive. The best 100 products of 2006 encompass a variety of architectures and technologies across a wide range of categories - from analog ICs to multimedia to test-and-measurement tools.

