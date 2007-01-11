Autoliv Electronics axe 99

Autoliv's Automotive Electronics division has decided to lay off 99 workers in two plants in Sweden.

According to the Managing Director at Autoliv Electronics the lay-offs is depending on the hard competition in the automotive industry. The company has not show any profit in two years and by this decision they hope to see a brighter future. The lay off affects the plants in Motala and Linköping, Sweden. Staff were informed today.

