Psion improves operating margins<br>thanks to outsourcing deal

UK based Psion Plc has seen a substantial improvement in its operating margins since they outsourced their PCB assembling of their logic boards to EMS-provider Flextronics.

Psion decided to outsource their production of main logic boards to Flextronics during last year. The boards are assembled in 7535 rugged handheld computers. This was reported by news service Computer Wire. According to the report Psion did improve their operating margins notable thanks to this outsourcing deal. No figures were given in the report.