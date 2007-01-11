Europlacer to sell Dage X-ray in the UK

Europlacer's partner for X-ray solutions in the UK is Dage X-ray Systems. Europlacer believes that the relationship between the companies will maximise Dage's penetration in the United Kingdom.

"Dage X-ray Systems is very happy to form a strategic alliance with such a strong, high calibre team. It gives our quality brand the profile needed to grow further in this aggressive marketplace," said Keith Bryant, European Sales Manager, Dage X-ray Systems.



"We consider Dage X-ray Systems to be the market leader in its sector and we look forward to working together as the first of our partners," commented Derek Gaston, Group Managing Director, Blakell Europlacer Ltd.