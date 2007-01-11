iPhone suppliers revealed,<br>are You on the list?

Only hours after Steve Jobs unveiled the new Apple iPhone, FBR Research released a list of the winning electronics suppliers. Click here for the full list.

FBR Research said Apple has contracted with Taiwan-based suppliers for six million units this year, with an option for another three million units if the demand stays good. The phone vill cost around 500 USD in the shops. Below are the contracted partners for the iPhone according to FBR Research:



Samsung Electronics (applications/video processor)

Marvell (802.11)

Infineon Technologies (baseband)

Broadcom Corp. (touch screen controller)

Cambridge Silicon Radio (Bluetooth)

Foxconn International (assembly)

Foxconn Tech (mechanical parts)

Catcher (stainless casing)

Cheng Uei (connectors and cable)

Entery (Bluetooth module)

Unimicron (PCB)

Tripod (PCB)

Largan Precision (camera lens)

Altus (camera module)



Sources also said Germany based producer of mobile-phone accessorise, Balda AG, has won an order from Apple Computer Inc., on touch screens for the iPhone.



Analyst firm Macquarie expects that Sony-Ericsson's Walkman line will be under heavy threat since they are a direct competitor of the Apple iPhone. Other Smart Phone producers such as Nokia, HTC, Rim and Palm may be under threat. Another analyst said that established mobile handset producers should not underestimate the power of Apple's brand name. Nokia's stock plunged on the Helsinki stock market on the iPhone launch.



Besides, FBR Research also noted that Samsung could have won over Nvidia a combined video and applications processor socket in the latest video iPod.