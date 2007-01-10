Balda lands iPhone order

Sources said Germany based producer of mobile-phone accessorise, Balda AG, has won an order from Apple Computer Inc., on touch screens for the newly introduced iPhone handset.

Balda will supply components for “products unveiled yesterday", without elaborating. However several sources mention the iPhone handset. Balda participates from the iPhone business through an investment in 2005 in Chinese touch-screen manufacturer TPK Holding.



The new Apple iPhone that was introduced on Tuesday is expected to take large market shares from other smart-phone producers such as Sony-Ericsson, Motorola and Nokia.