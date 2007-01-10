Merix CEO steps down

Merix Corporation today announced that Mark Hollinger has stepped down as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and will be leaving the Company.

The Board has formed a search committee to find a successor. William C. McCormick, the Board's Lead Director, has been named Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer to serve while the Company conducts a search for a successor CEO. The Board has full confidence in the executive team, and the Company does not expect to make any additional executive leadership changes.



Bill McCormick has been a director of Merix since 1997. He was Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Precision Castparts Corporation, a global $3 billion revenue manufacturing company, for 10 years until his retirement in 2003.