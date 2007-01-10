Eltraco establish German office

Eltraco AB, a provider of capital equipment for electronics manufacturers in Europe, has opened a sales office for the German market.

Eltraco GmbH is headed by Mr. Klaus Gerken. He is, like the majority of the Eltraco team, also a former employee of Phlips old SMT-division, nowadays known as Assembleon.



Sweden based Eltraco is a new and used automation and SMT machines for example: screen-printing, pick & place, soldering, inspection, software to connect all types of equipment and materials used in the manufacturing arena.