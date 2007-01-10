Eolane Maroc aiming for ISO9001

French EMS provider EOLANE subsidiary in Morocco is ready to be ISO 9001 certified. The official audit will be at the end of January 2007.

EOLANE Maroc wants to be a preferential partner rather than a sub-contractor. A partnership can only be viable, long term, with a mutual relationship of trust. For EOLANE Maroc, the cement to seal such trust is from a quality point of view.



Within the framework of this ISO 9001 project, all the company processes have been analysed, the stakes and targets of precise progress have been set. A plan for manufacturing supervision and indicators enables real-time follow up of manufacturing quality.



The sales department has also set up a detailed contract review for new business. A quality manager with experience in the electronics industry.