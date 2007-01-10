50% of electronics firms to switch<br>to RoHS compliance

Half of electronic product companies plan to convert component for RoHS compliance

In the benchmarking study Gauging Environmental Preparedness and Recommendations for Best Practices (by Technology Forecasters Inc., December 2006), approximately half of the electronic-product companies' surveyed are converting or plan to convert the leads of some lead (Pb) components to Pb-free, and/or from Pb-free to Pb--to make use of available components. (See Figure 1.)Joel Deutsch, president of E Certa, Inc., says, “This new study underscores the necessity for electronics companies to be nimble in times of increasing environmental requirements.More people in the industry now recognize that to avoid writing off wrong-Pb-format components for their applications, they can have the component's leads converted." It is critical, he continues, to ensure that the conversion lab used is accredited by a recognized authority such as the A2LA, has ISO 17025:2001 certification, and can provide adequate analysis results along with necessary material declaration documents.According to the study, conducted by TFI for its Quarterly Forum for Electronics Manufacturing Outsourcing and Supply Chain, though most OEMs converting components to Pb free have started with conversions of standard off-the-shelf components, many are also converting end-of-life inventory components and some high-end components. (See Figure 2.) Non-medical instrumentation companies are more likely than those in the other 9 industries addressed by the study to convert high-end components to lead-free.