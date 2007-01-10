UIEvolution and austriamicrosystems in partnership

UIEvolution has been selected by austriamicrosystems to develop the graphical user interface for its new Mobile Entertainment Platform.

austriamicrosystems and UIEvolution are working together to help engineers simplify development of portable audio devices through graphical system design. This combines open software and commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) programmable hardware in a single, unifying platform to design, prototype and deploy devices for mobile entertainment.

