Whirlpool to work with Jabil

EMS provider Jabil is working with Whirlpool on the design of the centralpark connector concept product.

Whirlpool announced the debut of the centralpark (TM) connector, a concept product that maximizes kitchen efficiency by providing a home electronics plug and play platform on the home's most touched appliance “the refrigerator".



Currently, Whirlpool is working with Jabil to bring the design of this concept product to market in 2007, and will be announcing additional partners throughout the year that will further integrate the familiar refrigerator into today's digital lifestyles.



This innovative new platform provides a hub for entertainment and a connection point on the door with power and physical support for consumer electronics devices.