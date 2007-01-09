Abacus is number 1 for Hirose again

Connector manufacturer Hirose has named Abacus Group as its distributor of the year - the third time the company has been distinguished in this way.

Hirose bases its award scheme on a strict points based scoring system, where distributors are encouraged to fulfil a variety of performance criteria, including marketing, sales targets, stock holding and design projects. Abacus scored highly in all areas.