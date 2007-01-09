New Managing Director at HARTING Electronics

Dipl.-Ing. (FH) Torsten Ratzmann take up the responsibility as Managing Director of HARTING Electronics GmbH & Co. KG at the beginning of the year.

After studying materials technology at the Technical College of Osnabrück, Torsten Ratzmann started his career as development engineer plastics technologies at Wilhelm Karmann GmbH in Osnabrück. After two years, he as assigned with additional responsibility for the measuring, testing and documentation of prototype components.



During his two-year tenure as head of plastics manufacturing at Vorwerk Semco S. A. in France, his main tasks consisted of building up a new French management team, in addition to the optimization of process technologies, the development of new technical procedures and techniques, ensuring delivery capability and quality, as well as investment and procurement planning.



In the year 1999 Torsten Ratzmann headed production operations at Johnson Controls Interiors, Wuppertal. Here, his task scope covered, among others, the introduction of new technologies and project responsibility for the introduction of the worldwide-deployed business system at the Wuppertal location. In 2001 Torsten Ratzmann was appointed managing director of Lunke-Automotive in Wuppertal, which was spun off from Johnson Controls. In this position, he was responsible for manufacturing, product development and the commercial area.



His last post was that of Corporate Director Operations at Bühler Motor, Nuremberg, a manufacturer of technical solutions for vehicles technologies, general industrial applications, aerospace and medical technology.