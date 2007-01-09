Infineon names Avnet top distributor

Semiconductor manufacturer Infineon named Avnet Electronics its 2006 Distributor of the Year.

The award comes as a result of combined efforts in business development, revenue and demand creation, and customer engagement across the wireless communications, automotive, industrial, computer, and security and chip card markets. Avnet and Infineon collectively grew their top customers by 25 percent.



'Avnet earned the honor as our top distributor based on revenue and demand creation and overall excellence in customer engagement,' said Pierre Laboisse, Senior Director of Distribution & EMS, Infineon Technologies North America. 'Together we developed a focused approach that utilizes the core competencies of both companies, ultimately contributing to mutual long-term growth and success.'



Each year Infineon recognizes its top distributor for its business development, customer service excellence and support of its global supply chain. 'Our focus and commitment to Infineon and the communication market has resulted in key design wins that are driving the results,' said Jeff Ittel, senior vice president, Semiconductor Business Group, Avnet Electronics Marketing Americas. 'We are honored by this recognition and intend to continue our number one ranking for revenue and demand creation in the Americas for Infineon next year, and beyond.'