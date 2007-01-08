Sanmina-SCI propose new US project

Sanmina-SCI is proposing a multimillion-dollar capital project in Owego, NY, The United States. The project could receive grant assistance from Empire State Development, according to legal notices.

Sanmina-SCI's approximately $5.3 million project would include the company's purchase of machinery and equipment for the Owego plant. The project would retain 600 jobs over four years, after disbursement of a $1 million grant from Empire State Development.



Empire State Development spokeswoman Vanessa Cuti said she could not provide details at this time about the state's involvement in the projects, local media reports.