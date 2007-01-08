Majority don't understand WEEE in the UK

73% of the companies accross the UK do not fully understand the Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) Directive and the obligations involved with this, according to new research that has been taken.

The UK WEEE Directive came into force this week after originally being scheduled for last July.



Research by law firm Eversheds has found out that more than half of the UK's businesses required to fulfil the new regulations do not yet have a system in place to do so.



63% of the companies say that they plan to effect the changes without outsourcing, while three-quarters believe that the directive will cause costs to increase.