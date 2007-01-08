Norwegian authorities propose Mercury ban

The new proposal from Norwegian authorities will prohibit mercury in switches and relays, chemical analysis, measuring devices and as dental amalgam.

The use of mercury in thermometers has been prohibited in Norway since 1998. There will be time limited exemptions for some areas of use until 31 December 2010. Regarding amalgam, the proposal concerns new dental fillings. For some groups of patients there will be exemptions. Mercury is regulated in the Norwegian Product Regulations according to the EU Directives on packaging, batteries, components in vehicles and electrical and electronic equipment.