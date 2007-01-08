Jennic commits to Korea market

UK based Jennic Ltd. has opened a branch office in Seoul, Korea, and appointed Mr. SY Youm as sales manager to spearhead in-country support and field sales.

This now expands its worldwide operations, with headquarters situated in the UK plus

established branch offices in Japan, Taiwan and the USA.



Mike Clancy, Jennic's senior vice-president of worldwide sales, commented, “Korea has taken a leadership position for automation and efficiency with the Government's IT839 strategic vision for the Korean IT industry. The Korea branch office will be strategic to Jennic's continued growth, not only within the region, but globally."



As sales manager, Mr. Youm will be responsible for all aspects of Jennic's sales activities all across the region. Mr. Youm has significant experience in the semiconductor industry in Korea – after establishing his technical background as a hardware developer, he has since spent nearly 20 years in semiconductor sales with his last two appointments as sales director for local semiconductor companies.