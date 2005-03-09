Nera wins satellite network contract

Nera, a Norwegian global provider of wireless and satellite communications solutions, has been selected to provide satellite communications equipment for a major network roll-out in Latin America.

The strategically important contract includes the delivery of a satellite communications gateway, as well as a considerable number of end user terminals. The satellite communications network will provide voice over IP telephony and broadband Internet access over these terminals to rural areas in Latin America.



Nera has already installed the Nera SatLink Gateway to more than 20 satellite network operators world-wide and are providing service to thousands of subscribers.



The gateway for this project will be installed by Nera América Latina Ltda in Brazil, which is a wholly owned Nera subsidiary. The Nera SatLink 1000 end user terminals will be ready for delivery as per the contract roll-out schedule, starting with the first batch in March and with full delivery completed during the year. Nera sees a potential to deliver more terminals for the project in the future, as the service is made available to a larger part of the population.