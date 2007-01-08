SMT & Inspection | January 08, 2007
IPTE finalizes Barco PCB assembly take-over
evertiq.com reported earlier that Barco and IPTE have signed a Letter of Intent concerning the possible sale by Barco of the Electronic Manufacturing activity of the division Barco Manufacturing Services. Barco's PCB assembly activity is now part of the IPTE group.
IPTE NV has named an agreement with Barco NV to take over the PCB assembly activity of the Barco Manufacturing Services division.
Barco's PCB assembly activity will generate revenues of around EUR 60 million in 2006, that is around EUR 45 million of sales to other Barco divisions and EUR 15 million to outside customers. This assembly activity takes place in two plants, at Poperinge (Belgium) and at Kladno (Czech Republic). More than 350 persons are employed in this activity, 200 at Poperinge and 150 at Kladno.
As part of the agreement IPTE has signed a contract, under which Barco will, over a period of at least 5 years, regard IPTE as its main PCB assembler. Barco has also guaranteed IPTE annual sales of minimum EUR 40 million during the first three years and over EUR 25 million during the last two years of this agreement.
The take-over is based on the net carrying value of the assets and liabilities acquired. The effect on IPTE's income statement will be an increase of sales by around EUR 60 million (a 46 % increase on the IPTE' group's expected 2006 sales volume). The acquisition of all related assets and liabilities will increase the IPTE group's balance sheet total by around EUR 30 million (+ 33% on 30 September 2006 balance sheet total of EUR 90 million).
Barco's PCB assembly activity will generate revenues of around EUR 60 million in 2006, that is around EUR 45 million of sales to other Barco divisions and EUR 15 million to outside customers. This assembly activity takes place in two plants, at Poperinge (Belgium) and at Kladno (Czech Republic). More than 350 persons are employed in this activity, 200 at Poperinge and 150 at Kladno.
As part of the agreement IPTE has signed a contract, under which Barco will, over a period of at least 5 years, regard IPTE as its main PCB assembler. Barco has also guaranteed IPTE annual sales of minimum EUR 40 million during the first three years and over EUR 25 million during the last two years of this agreement.
The take-over is based on the net carrying value of the assets and liabilities acquired. The effect on IPTE's income statement will be an increase of sales by around EUR 60 million (a 46 % increase on the IPTE' group's expected 2006 sales volume). The acquisition of all related assets and liabilities will increase the IPTE group's balance sheet total by around EUR 30 million (+ 33% on 30 September 2006 balance sheet total of EUR 90 million).
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments