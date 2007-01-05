Jabil liquidating Belgian facility

US based EMS provider Jabil Circuit will according to a report liquidate its facility in Belgium later this month.

Jabil Circuit has leased the facility and a design center at the same location. Jabil Circuits said last autumn it would shutter a few scattered sites and according to the report this is one of them. Ten of the displaced workers were hired in December by local equipment maker IPTE NV for their test automation programs.