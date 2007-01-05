Wistron revenue up 40% in 2006

Wistron`s revenue grew 40.9% on year to reach US$6.72 billion in 2006 and with notebook products accounting for 74.5% of its total revenues.

According to an estimate of market sources Wistron's notebook shipments will likely increase by about 10% to 11 million units in 2007. Market sources also told that Wistron should have shipped about 10 million notebooks in 2006. Last year, shipments of LCD TVs and game consoles contributed NT$36.74 billion to the company's revenues, up 28.9% from 2005.

