Kitron lands € 2M toll road order

Kitron's subsidiary Kitron Microelectronics AS in Røros has received orders from the Norwegian company Q-Free ASA in Trondheim.

The orders cover production of toll road transponders for deliveries to several markets. Orders for deliveries in first and second quarter 2007 are worth approximately 2.4 million Euros. Deliveries have started.



"We regard the new orders as a confirmation of our position as preferred supplier of transponders to Q-Free ASA. This is a position we are pleased to hold, and by further developing and strengthening the cooperation between the companies, we will increase our competitivness in our markets", says Leif Tore Smedås, Managing Director with Kitron Microelectronics AS.



The cooperation between Q-Free ASA and Kitron also includes other products which Kitron Microelectronics AS manufactures for Q-Free ASA.