Artetch Circuits marks 40th anniversary

Artetch Circuits Limited, manufacturer of Printed Circuits Boards based in Littlehampton, West Sussex, England will be celebrating 40 Years in manufacture during 2007.

The Company was established in 1967 by Peter Skippings and 3 partners to manufacture Art Works Etched on to Black Copper Clad Laminate. In 1969 it moved into Printed Circuit Manufacturer moving to its current location in 1983. Where it continues to expand and develop.



Artetch now occupies some 3000 Sq Mtrs of factory, employs some 90 people and recorded record turnover in 2006 up 15% on the previous year. 2006 saw some major changes for Artetch when in September the business was acquired by Martin Morrell of MEM Ventures Limited from the current owners.



2006 also marked the 10th anniversary of the company using Immersion Silver as a solderable finish. 2007 will see continued growth for the Artetch both within its UK manufacturing facility and its VAR business with its Off Shore Manufacturers. The Company will also be expanding its Technical Team to enable it to support the growth in Funded Research & Development

Projects as well as its expansion of its Product and Process Approvals.