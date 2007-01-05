Rood Testhouse names new COO

The board of management of Rood Testhouse International N.V. in the Netherlands has appointed Mr. Thorsten Bucksch as Chief Operations Officer as per March 1, 2007.

Mr. Bucksch has worked as engineer and manager for 13 years with ELMOS, Siemens Semiconductor/ Infineon and Qimonda consecutively.



At Rood Technology Mr. Bucksch will take responsibility for operations in both Nördlingen and Dresden as well as at future locations.

He will focus in particular on optimizing production processes, strengthening of engineering activities and product development.



Also in the course of the first quarter of 2007 Ms. Wilma H. Gomarus (CFO) will retire for personal reasons and continue her career as an accountant with BDO.