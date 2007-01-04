Sanmina-SCI posts $141 million net loss

Sanmina-SCI posted a net loss of more than $140 million and a drop in sales of nearly 7 percent for the fiscal year ended Sept. 30.

Sales for the year decreased 6.6 percent, to $11 billion from $11.7 billion. Approximately $772 million of the decline in sales during the fiscal year was because of decreased demand from existing customers in the personal and business computing business. The remaining decrease was due to a decline in the company's enclosures and storage systems businesses.



Gross profit for the fiscal year was $621 million, down from $630 million in 2005, The Huntsville Times reports.