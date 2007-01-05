Essemtec reduces feeder prices

Swiss based manufacturer of SMD pick and place systems, Essemtec, reduces the sales prices from January 2007 of its component feeders.

Cost savings in purchasing, improvements in the production efficiency and a product advancement are leading to lower manufacturing cost for tape feeders of the HLX and CSM pick and place series, Essemtec said.



Over 30% cost reduction for an 8 mm tape feeder is achieved with the serial manufacturing in plastic technology. The feeder prices for the HLX high speed pick and place could be reduced due to savings in purchasing and production. A 2x8 mm double feeder is now 19% lower than before.