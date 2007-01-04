EVE acquires Tharas Systems

France based EVE Inc., a provider of FPGA-based emulation and prototyping systems, has acquired U.S.-based Tharas Systems, a provider of hardware accelerator solution for complex chip verification.

This strategic acquisition is set to enable EVE to offer a comprehensive hardware-assisted verification solution under one roof - acceleration, emulation and hardware prototyping; with an optimal technology underpinning of a processor-based accelerator and an FPGA-based emulator and hardware prototyping.



Terms of the acquisition were not announced, but the companies said that most of Tharas' employees will be retained and merged into EVE-USA, the U.S. subsidiary of EVE (Palaiseau, France). EVE-USA is based in California.