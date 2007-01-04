Eastern Asia Industries and<br>Dai Dong cuts staff in Hungary

Eastern Asia Industries Kft laid off half of the 100 workers at its plant in Hatvan, Hungary also South Korea's Dai Dong laid off 76 of its 114 staff at it`s plant in Hungary.

Eastern Asia Industries Kft (Hungary plant pictured), a maker of speakers for electronic entertainment units, laid off half of the 100 workers at its plant in Hatvan, Hungary.



The official would not reveal the reason for the staff cuts, local media reports.



South Korea's Dai Dong laid off 76 of its 114 staff, also from the start of the year, after the plant lost an order from Sony's plant in nearby Gödöllo. Dai Dong said it would shut down the plant by the end of March if it acquired no further orders.

