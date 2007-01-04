Powerlase selects BFi for Europe

Powerlase Limited has announces a distribution agreement with BFi to distribute its Starlase™, high-powered, nanosecond, Q switched, Diode Pumped Solid State lasers to customers in mainland Europe.

This announcement follows agreements with key distributors in Korea, Japan and China as Powerlase lasers, and applications expertise, continue to address an increasing customer base and number of manufacturing requirements in Asia and Europe.