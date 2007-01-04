Foxconn has 10-year tax holiday in Czech Rep

Taiwan based EMS-giant Foxconn is one of many companies that have received a 10-year tax holidays in Czech Republic.

Foxconn, that employs 5000 in Czech Republic, have been granted a 10-year tax holidays in the country. The same applies for many other electronics producers in the Czech Republic like LCD-TV producer Changhong for instance. Producing in the EU also lets companies like Foxconn and Changhong to avoid the 14 percent tariff Brussels put on TV-sets that are made in China.