ST and QSound Labs teams up

STMicroelectronics and QSound Labs, Inc has announced that ST is to incorporate QSound's QHD and QSurround 5.1 technology in its new 'Sound Terminal™' STA3xxQS product line, for use in flat-panel TVs, active speakers and 'Home Theatre in a Box' systems.

The new STA3xxQS product range from ST offers unparalleled single-chip audio system solutions, comprising digital audio processing, digital amplifier control, power output stage and QSound audio enhancements. The new products will enable high-efficiency digital audio systems and allow leading consumer and audio product manufacturers to distinguish their products with QSound's unique sound-field enhancements - expanded stereo image and multi-speaker surround capability – to deliver a fuller, more natural and immersive audio experience. The new product line is currently available worldwide in production quantities, while additional products are also being developed.

